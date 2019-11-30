Ross says Clemson-Carolina has ‘a little kick to it’

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross spoke with the media this past week as the third-ranked Tigers get set to play rival South Carolina Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Ross, a sophomore wide receiver from the state of Alabama, is familiar with big rivalry games being that he grew up down the road from Auburn.

Ross speaks on his thoughts of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry and the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry and explains why playing for Clemson is special.

Ross on the Clemson-Carolina rivalry compared to the Alabama-Auburn game

“I feel like all rivalry games are going to have that little kick to it. Not being from the state of South Carolina though I feel like this is a real good one.”

Ross on what this rivalry game means to him

“It means a lot because it means a lot to this program. I am big on our program.”

Ross on his excitement heading into Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

“It is going to be my first time going down there. I heard it is always rocking down there, so I’m excited to see for myself.”

Ross on past big experiences preparing him for the possible hostile environment at Williams-Brice Stadium

“I think it is going to help me a lot because I feel like I am ready for that moment. Just being able to go in there and play my game is going to help me a lot.”

Ross on the differences of him preparing for the big moments this year compared to last year

“I feel like I am very different because last year I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I had never played that long before. Now I have prepared my body more for it and mentally.”