Swinney's Postgame Press Conference Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the third-ranked Tigers’ 38-3 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Watch Swinney’s postgame interview on TCITV:
COLUMBIA — Following Clemson’s 38-3 victory over South Carolina Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how important the win over the Gamecocks was at Williams-Brice Stadium. “It is huge from a (…)
COLUMBIA — With South Carolina now out of the way, third-ranked Clemson can turn its attention to the ACC Championship Game, where it will play Virginia next Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Trevor Lawrence had a big day through the air and a career game on the ground Saturday afternoon, leading Clemson to a 38-3 victory over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. The (…)
COLUMBIA — Trevor Lawrence completed an ACC single-game record 18 straight passes, while throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a career-high 66 yards as No. 3 Clemson had a workman (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson picked up right where it left off in the first half against South Carolina, scoring another touchdown early in the second half to make the score 31-3. This time, it was Travis (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Third-ranked Clemson led South Carolina, 24-3, at halftime of the rivalry game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action! — (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Tee Higgins and one to Justyn Ross as the third-ranked Tigers rolled to a 24-3 halftime lead over rival South Carolina (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence’s third touchdown pass of the first half against South Carolina went to Justyn Ross, giving the Tigers a 21-3 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium. Ross’s 16-yard touchdown catch in (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins connected for their second touchdown of the first quarter, extending Clemson’s lead to 14-0 over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. After catching a (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After failing to convert a fourth-down conversion attempt at the goal line on its opening drive, Clemson took advantage of a turnover and turned it into a touchdown for a 7-0 lead against (…)