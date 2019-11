COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson picked up right where it left off in the first half against South Carolina, scoring another touchdown early in the second half to make the score 31-3.

This time, it was Travis Etienne who found the end zone on a 2-yard run at the 9:59 mark of the third quarter, capping Clemson’s first possession of the second half that went nine plays and 69 yards in 4:09.

With the touchdown, Etienne tied James Conner’s ACC record for career touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns.