Tigers now turn focus to ACC Championship Game

COLUMBIA — With South Carolina now out of the way, third-ranked Clemson can turn its attention to the ACC Championship Game, where it will play Virginia next Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers dominated rival South Carolina on Saturday with a 38-3 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. It marked a record seventh straight win of 30 or more points, just the third time a team has done that in the AP Poll era,which began in 1936.

Clemson (12-0) needs to beat the Cavaliers, who clinched their first ACC Coastal Division Championship with a win over Virginia Tech on Friday, to advance to the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year.

The Tigers have won four straight ACC titles and are looking to become the first team in league history to win five straight outright championships.

Virginia went 9-3 this season and has been the most consistent team from the Coastal Division. The Cavaliers will be the fifth different opponent Clemson has played in the title game and the seventh different Coastal representative in the last seven years.