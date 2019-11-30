Watch: Tigers arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch: Tigers arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium

Football

Watch: Tigers arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium

By 32 minutes ago

By: |

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Third-ranked Clemson has arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for the noon game against South Carolina.

Watch the Tigers’ arrival on TCITV:

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home