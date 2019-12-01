Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: Clemson smacks Gamecocks for sixth straight time

COLUMBIA — The third-ranked Clemson Tigers beat up on rival South Carolina for a sixth consecutive season on Saturday as they rolled to a 38-3 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Clemson’s defense held the Gamecocks to 174 yards and to three points, their lowest total in the rivalry game since 1989. The Tigers got 295 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Checkout all the action from the game in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK.

