Photo Gallery: Gamecock fans go from 'five-bombs' to shooting the bird

Photo Gallery: Gamecock fans go from 'five-bombs' to shooting the bird

Football

Photo Gallery: Gamecock fans go from 'five-bombs' to shooting the bird

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Seven years ago South Carolina fans were doing ‘five-bombs’ after defeating the Tigers.  Saturday afternoon in William-Brice instead of throwing things at the Clemson players on the field as the Tigers did the walk of champions many turned their backs and used their middle fingers.

Check out some of what Clemson players saw in the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium in our Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home