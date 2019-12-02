Elliott focused on Virginia, not coaching rumors

It’s that time of the college football season when head coaches get fired, jobs open up, and oftentimes Clemson assistants are rumored to be candidates for other gigs.

After Steve Addazio was let go by Boston College on Sunday, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel named Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott among 10 potential candidates to replace Addazio.

Elliott is used to hearing his name mentioned for various head coaching positions each year, but says his focus is not elsewhere – it’s on the here and now and helping the Tigers be successful.

“The same thing that I say every year … Coach Swinney, these players, this staff, man they’ve been too good to me over the years for me to be distracted this time of the year,” Elliott said on Monday when asked about being linked to the BC job. “I understand that comes with the territory, but my focus is on being the best I can for these players.”

Elliott used the film “Gladiator” to explain why he will not be selfish and let his potential head coaching candidacy distract him from giving his players everything he has to offer.

“We’ve got a chance to do something special, and I told the guys before South Carolina, I kind of compared it to the Roman Empire,” Elliott said. “My favorite movie is ‘Gladiator’. These guys have a chance to do something in life that will echo in eternity. Personally, I am not going to take away from that.”

If Elliott chooses to leave Clemson for another job one day, it will be a spirit-led decision.

“There will be a time I’m led by the spirit, and if at some point the Lord opens the door and says this is the one I want you to walk through, I will,” he said. “I’m just focused on being here and in the moment.”

