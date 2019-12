COLUMBIA — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says Saturday’s 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina was one of the best days the Tigers have had.

Clemson (12-0) racked up 527 total yards on offense, while also going 12 of 17 on third down in the program’s sixth straight victory over the Gamecocks.

