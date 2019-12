Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t worried about getting injured when he is the game.

“You can’t play scared,” Lawrence said Monday afternoon when he was asked about the number of times he ran the football in the Tigers’ win over South Carolina.

Watch Lawrence discuss the win over South Carolina, the ACC Championship Game and much more on TCITV.

