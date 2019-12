Clemson safety K’Von Wallace says it is ridiculous the Tigers are not ranked No. 1 in the country, especially considering they have not lost a game since his sophomore year.

The sophomore feels the media does not respect Clemson, who is ranked No. 3, the way it does other teams around the country.

Watch Wallace’s answer here (starts at the 41-second mark of the video).

Order your shirt today to remember Clemson’s 38-3 win over South Carolina