Tanner Muse on the kiss and seeing his brother after the win

It was a special afternoon at Williams-Brice for Tanner Muse as he finished undefeated against South Carolina and got to celebrate the win with a kiss to his Gamecock girlfriend and talk with his brother on the field after the game.
Watch Muse’s Monday press conference on TCITV:
Order your shirt today to remember Clemson’s 38-3 win over South Carolina
Clemson five-star commit DJ Uiagalelei put his high school team on his back Saturday night, rallying St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) from a big deficit to defeat Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and claim the (…)
There is one thing that is certain when No. 3 Clemson plays Virginia next week in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, the Tigers are going to play a well-coached football team. The Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t worried about getting injured when he is the game. “You can’t play scared,” Lawrence said Monday afternoon when he was asked about the number of times he ran (…)
On Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, Clemson’s defense put together its most dominant performance against South Carolina in 30 years during the Tigers’ 38-3 victory. The three points allowed (…)
It’s that time of the college football season when head coaches get fired, jobs open up, and oftentimes Clemson assistants are rumored to be candidates for other gigs. After Steve Addazio was let go by Boston (…)
Clemson safety K’Von Wallace says it is ridiculous the Tigers are not ranked No. 1 in the country, especially considering they have not lost a game since his sophomore year. The sophomore feels the media does (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson safety Denzel Johnson, a native of Columbia, has the ultimate bragging rights when it comes to the South Carolina rivalry. In his five years at Clemson, including his redshirt season, (…)