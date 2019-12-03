Tanner Muse on the kiss and seeing his brother after the win

Tanner Muse on the kiss and seeing his brother after the win

Football

Tanner Muse on the kiss and seeing his brother after the win

By 21 minutes ago

By: |

It was a special afternoon at Williams-Brice for Tanner Muse as he finished undefeated against South Carolina and got to celebrate the win with a kiss to his Gamecock girlfriend and talk with his brother on the field after the game.

Watch Muse’s Monday press conference on TCITV:

Order your shirt today to remember Clemson’s 38-3 win over South Carolina

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home