ACC Championship is about the quarterbacks, defenses too

It is only fitting the Atlantic Coast Conference’s two best quarterbacks will play against each other in the ACC Championship Game Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was named the ACC’s First-Team quarterback on Tuesday, while Virginia’s Bryce Perkins was named the second team quarterback by a Blue-Ribbon Panel that votes for the all-star team.

Lawrence led the third-ranked Tigers to a perfect 12-0 regular season, while throwing for 2,870 yards and 30 touchdowns. The sophomore averaged a league-high 9.1 yards per attempt. He also led the ACC with a QB rating of 87 and an efficiency rating of 171.5.

Perkins led the Cavaliers to a 9-3 season this year. The senior led the ACC in total yards per game, with a 303.0 average. He threw for 2,949 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also running for 687 yards and 11 more touchdowns.

But as great as both quarterbacks have been this season, the game isn’t about Lawrence vs. Perkins. It’s Clemson vs. Virginia.

“I mean, I never really look at it as individual against individual,” Lawrence said. “I think competition is us against them. Winning the game is all I care about as far as that goes.

“Obviously, I want to play well. I think whoever wins the game, it’s not really about individuals going against another.”

Instead, Lawrence will go up against a Virginia defense that ranks fourth in the ACC in total defense (336.5 yds/game) and fourth in scoring defense (23.5 pts./game). Last week, the Cavaliers recorded six sacks in their win over Virginia Tech and they rank second in the ACC overall with 43.

They are led by linebacker Jordan Mack and safety Joey Blunt. They were both named to the ACC’s third defense.

“It’s a solid team, good defense. Seems like they’re really disciplined,” Lawrence said. “They have some good size, especially at linebacker. The D-line plays really hard.”

Clemson’s defense leads the ACC in every major category – scoring (10.1 pts), total (232.8), rushing (106.3) and passing defense (126.6). They also lead the league in interceptions (14) and are second in tackles for loss (99).

ACC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Simmons leads the Clemson unit, which has eight All-ACC performers on the three teams. Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Muse joined Simmons on the first team. Freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis and cornerback Derion Kendrick earned second-team honors, while defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and safety K’Von Wallace got third-team recognition.

“They’re great at causing havoc, getting pressure,” Perkins said. “One way or another, they’ll blitz this side and then they’ll blitz this side. It’s always making teams uncomfortable, making quarterbacks uncomfortable in the backfield, turnovers like that. They do a great job of causing havoc.

“We’re going to have to come in prepared and ready for it. This week is going to be definitely important as far as game planning and film watching to make sure we’re in the best situation to handle different and various types of pressures that they bring.”

Clemson and Virginia will kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

