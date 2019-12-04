Elite O-lineman has high interest in Clemson

High school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is home to a host of top prospects and consistently produces Power Five players.

Among the blue chippers on the team’s roster is Julian Armella, an elite offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound sophomore has already received verbal offers from more than 20 Division 1 programs.

A few colleges have gotten Armella on their campuses recently, and he is looking to check out some more schools soon.

“I’ve went to Florida, Miami and before the season I went to UCF,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I think I’m going to try to go to FSU and Alabama for sure, and also Clemson.”

The Tigers are very interested in Armella and members of Clemson’s staff, including offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, visited St. Thomas Aquinas during the spring evaluation period.

“It was spring football and the O-line coach came, a couple of coaches came,” Armella said. “They seem like very nice people. They clearly know what they’re doing over there, Clemson. It’d be awesome to be in an environment where you win and it’s just a family friendly environment.”

Armella has not yet had an opportunity to visit Clemson but wants to do so this summer. He will have to wait for a potential offer from the Tigers as they do not offer underclassmen, but they would certainly have his attention if they pull the trigger in the future.

“It would mean a lot because you clearly see that they produce athletes that go to the NFL, and it’s just a winning environment,” he said. “So, that would just be a blessing to have an opportunity to go to such a great school that I can produce at, get a good education and I can win.”

Armella’s dad played at Florida State, though he feels Florida is showing the most interest early in the process. Along with the Seminoles and Gators, his offer list includes the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Oregon and others.

Armella won’t sign his NLI for another couple of years but knows what will be important to him when the time comes for him to make a decision.

“My dad always told me, you want to go to a college that needs you, not that just wants you and that they don’t show much attention,” he said. “You want to go to a college that you clearly can tell that you’d be a good weapon for. So when I go to college I’m trying to produce, maybe start as a freshman, win a championship and just live the college life because that’s what it’s all about.”

Armella can play multiple positions on the O-line but projects to be a tackle at the next level.

“As an offensive lineman, I just see myself as a dog,” he said. “I’ve been playing guard all my life and I’ve been dominating this year, and I feel like the more positions I know the more my stock will go up and the more valuable I can be in college. So I’m just ready to get thrown wherever I get thrown and I’m just ready to be a major asset.”

Order your shirt today to remember Clemson’s 38-3 win over South Carolina