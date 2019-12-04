Etienne wins ACC Player of the Year honor for second straight year

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Player of the Year for a second straight year on Wednesday.

Etienne is the first Clemson player to win the conference’s most coveted award in back-to-back years since former quarterback Steve Fuller did the same in 1977 and 1978. They are the only two Clemson players to win ACC Player of the Year honors twice.

He is the first running back since North Carolina’s Mike Voight (1975-76) to win the honor in multiple years.

Etienne’s honor marks the 11th time a Clemson player has been named the ACC Player of the Year, which leads all other teams in the conference. It is the third time a Clemson player received the league’s top honor in the last five years. Deshaun Watson won it in 2015.

Also voted the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Etienne is the first player in Clemson history to rush for at least 15 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He ranks third among ACC players this season in overall scoring, and his 342 career points are the most in league history by a non-kicker.

Etienne, who led the All-ACC team balloting with 176 points, has rushed for 1,386 yards this season on just 168 carries. His 8.2 yards per carry average leads the FBS. He also led the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 16 and is tied for the league lead with 18 total touchdowns.

The junior from Jennings, Louisiana has also got better catching the ball out of the backfield. He ranks third on the Clemson team with 28 receptions for 289 yards. He is averaging 10.3 yards per catch and has two receiving touchdowns. He also has returned two kicks for 50 yards, including a 32-yard return against South Carolina last week.

He had an ACC best six straight games in which he rushed for more than 100 yards, a Clemson record, and twice he went over the 200-yard mark. Five times this season he has scored at least two touchdowns in a game.

Etienne is 157 rushing yards shy of passing Raymond Priester’s career rushing mark of 3,966 yards at Clemson.

Against South Carolina last week, he set two new ACC marks in terms of rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. His 53 rushing touchdowns are the most in ACC history, as is his 57 total touchdowns.

Etienne enters Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against Virginia as the highest scoring non-kicker in the history of the league and is just 21 points shy of entering the top 10 overall.

Last year, Etienne set the ACC record for most rushing touchdowns (24) in a season and tied for the most touchdowns (26) overall in a season. He also set Clemson’s single season rushing record with 1,658 yards.

ACC Player of the Year voting:

ACC Player of the Year

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 22

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 11

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson – 10

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 8

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 8

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1

ACC Offensive Player of the Year

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 28

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 12

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 9

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 9

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1

Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest – 1

