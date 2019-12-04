Simmons named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was named the ACC’s Player of the Year Wednesday.

Simmons’ honor marks the second straight year a Clemson player has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the third time in the last four seasons. Clelin Ferrell won the award in 2018 and Ben Boulware won the honor in 2016.

Overall, eight Tigers have won the award, including Vic Beasley in 2014.

Simmons led all defensive players named to the ACC-Team on Tuesday with 157 points. The All-ACC linebacker leads Clemson with 84 tackles this year, including 14 tackles for loss.

He also has a team-high seven sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and is tied for the team lead in passes broken up with six. He has forced one fumble and recovered a fumble this year, to go along with one interception.

Simmons, who is a finalist for multiple national awards, is perhaps the most versatile defensive player in the country. Though he is listed as a linebacker, he can also play safety, corner and defensive end. He is the only player in the country with 80-plus tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.

At 6-4, 230-pounds, he is the only defensive player in the country that can affect all three levels on defense.

ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson – 42

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 4

Rayshard Ashby, LB, Virginia Tech – 3

Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pitt – 3

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami – 2

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State – 2

Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest – 2

Patrick Jones II, DE, Pitt – 1

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State – 1

