Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a class of 2020 prospect fresh off a decommitment from another ACC school.

On Friday, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian offensive lineman Trent Howard announced his verbal pledge to Clemson and intent to sign with the Tigers on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period.

Howard, who de-committed from Georgia Tech on Thursday, becomes the 21st commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class.