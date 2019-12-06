Simmons named finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player who embodies the characteristics of Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Simmons’ selection marks the second straight season in which Clemson has produced a finalist for the award, as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was named a finalist in 2018.

