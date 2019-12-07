By the Numbers: ACC Championship Game

Third-ranked Clemson is set to face No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tigers have been dominant against the Cavaliers in their history of the series, but this is the first time the two teams have met in the ACC Championship Game.

The Clemson Insider brings to you the numbers you should be aware of before the matchup on Saturday night.

5: If the Tigers defeat the Cavaliers on Saturday, they will be the first team in ACC history to win 5 consecutive conference titles.

9: Clemson has not allowed a touchdown in the last 9 quarters and look to keep this going with a dominant defense.

21: Running back Travis Etienne needs only 21 points to be in the Top 10 for career scoring in ACC history, a rank which includes kickers. He currently leads the ACC in career scoring that does not include kickers.

25: Clemson has won 24 conference championships to date. A win on Saturday would give the Tigers their 25th conference championship.

28: The Tigers have gone 27 games without a loss and would improve this to 28 if they win on Saturday.

31: One more touchdown pass by quarterback Trevor Lawrence will set a new single-season career high in touchdowns. Lawrence threw 30 touchdown passes last year and has currently thrown as many this year.

37: Wide receiver Tee Higgins only needs 37 more receiving yards to break his single-season career high for receiving yards. Last year he put up a total of 936 receiving yards and is currently sitting at 900 yards this season.

157: Travis Etienne is 157 rushing yards short of being Clemson’s all-time leader in career rushing yards.

499: The Tigers offense needs to put up 499 yards to record the school’s fourth 7,000-yard season.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame