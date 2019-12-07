Clemson gets offensive on Cavaliers in the first half

CHARLOTTE — Virginia’s offense came out clicking in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, but it was Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne that owned the half as the third-ranked Tigers lead No. 23 Virginia, 31-7, at halftime.

Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, including scoring passes of 19 and 7 yards to Higgins, while Etienne went 26 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Lawrence also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Ross, the second longest in ACC Championship Game history.

Lawrence finished the first half 12 for 15 for 235 yards. Higgins caught 7 passes for 117 yards, while Ross hauled in 3 passes for 94 yards.

Etienne finished the first 30 minutes with 80 yards and 10 carries. In all, Clemson totaled 345 yards in the first half.

On the third play from scrimmage, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins found Haise Dubois for a 46-yard gain. It was a sign of things to come in the first quarter. Both teams combined for 350 yards of offense in the opening 15 minutes, including 167 yards by the Cavaliers, the most allowed by the Clemson defense in the first quarter all season.

Safety Nolan Turner ended the Cavaliers’ first drive with an interception in the back of the end zone. However, on their second drive, Perkins engineered a 78-yard scoring drive, which he capped with a 20-yard pass to Dubois with 6:22 to play in the quarter.

The Dubois touchdown tied the game at 7-7.

However, from there Lawrence and Clemson’s talented offense took over the game.

Ross’ 59-yard touchdown reception gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead with 4:46 to play in the first quarter. Following a 47-yard field goal by B.T. Potter, Etienne rumbled 26 yards up the middle to make it a 24-7 lead with 9:10 to play in the half.

Lawrence then closed out the scoring in the first half with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Higgins.

Clemson’s 31 first-half points set a new ACC Championship Game record.

Virginia had 193 total yards on the Tigers’ defense, a unit that has not allowed an opponent to total 300 yards in a single game all season. Perkins totaled 180 of the Cavaliers 193 total yards. The quarterback was 14 for 24 for 141 yards. He also rushed for 39 yards on 10 carries.