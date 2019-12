CHARLOTTE — Travis Etienne put Clemson up 24-7 on a 26-yard touchdown run with 9:10 left in the second quarter.

Going four plays for 68 yards, Etienne opened the drive with back-to-back carries of 14 and 4 yards. Trevor Lawrence later connected with Tee Higgins for a highlight-reel 24-yard catch before Etienne punched in his first touchdown of the game.