CHARLOTTE — It was all Trevor Lawrence to start the ACC Championship Game as Lawrence found Tee Higgins for a 19-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Going five plays for 80 yards, the Tigers had five first downs on just five plays. After completing passes of 15 and 10 yards, Lawrence broke off a 19-yard QB keeper before finding Higgins and putting the Tigers up 7-0 at the 11:11 mark of the opening frame.