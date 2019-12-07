Higgins has an MVP night in ACC Championship Game

CHARLOTTE – Tee Higgins had a career night as he helped third-ranked Clemson to a 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The junior wide receiver was voted by media members as the Most Valuable Player after he recorded nine receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns, both of which are ACC title game records. The 182 receiving yards mark a career-best for Higgins, while the three touchdown catches tied his career-high set against Wake Forest on Nov. 16.

Higgins got the scoring started on Clemson’s first possession of the game when he caught a pass from Trevor Lawrence and ran through an attempted tackle along the sideline into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown, putting the Tigers up 7-0 less than four minutes into the first quarter.

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee native later hauled in scoring catches of 7 and 11 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Higgins also made a tremendous 24-yard reception in the second quarter, getting his toe in bounds while stretching out to grab a pass from Lawrence to set up a 26-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne one play later.

Higgins now has 27 receiving touchdowns in his career, which ties Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins for Clemson’s school record.

