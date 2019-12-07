Watch the defending champs arrive at Bank of America Stadium

Watch the defending champs arrive at Bank of America Stadium

Football

Watch the defending champs arrive at Bank of America Stadium

By 43 minutes ago

By: |

CHARLOTTE — The defending national champion Clemson Tigers have arrived at Bank of America Stadium for the ACC Championship Game against Virginia.

Watch the arrival on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home