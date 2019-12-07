Watch the defending champs arrive at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — The defending national champion Clemson Tigers have arrived at Bank of America Stadium for the ACC Championship Game against Virginia.
Watch the arrival on TCITV:
CHARLOTTE — Third-ranked Clemson has arrived to Bank of America Stadium for the ACC Championship Game against No. 23 Virginia. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival: PHOTO (…)
Third-ranked Clemson is set to face No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tigers have been (…)
As No. 3 Clemson prepares to take on Virginia in the ACC Championship this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina there are a bevy of Tigers who will be playing against their home state. Defensive tackle and a (…)
Third-ranked Clemson goes for its fifth ACC Championship in a row when it battles No. 23 Virginia today at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. In this week’s edition of Taylor’ Take she previews the ACC (…)
CHARLOTTE — Dabo Swinney always finds different ways to motivate his team. He’s a master motivator says former offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, who now works for the ACC Network as a football analyst. (…)
CHARLOTTE — It’s Game Day at Bank of America Stadium where No. 3 Clemson battles Virginia as the Tigers look to earn their 28th straight win today and fifth straight ACC Championship. Clemson looks (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson is attempting to something that has never been done before in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. With a win against No. 23 Virginia today, the Tigers can become the first (…)
Third-ranked Clemson will try to capture its 19th ACC Championship in school history at 7:30 p.m. tonight when the Atlantic Division champion Tigers take on the Coastal Division champion and No. 23 (…)
The second overall seed Clemson men’s soccer team fell to No. 7 Stanford in a penalty kick shootout, ending its season in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament Friday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. (…)
CHARLOTTE — Former Clemson Tiger and ACC Network studio host Eric Mac Lain previewed the ACC Championship Game on the field of Bank America Stadium Friday afternoon. Watch Mac Lain discuss the title game, Dabo (…)