5 straight, Clemson in the College Football Playoff, again

No surprise, Clemson was selected as the No. 3 team Sunday for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers (13-0) have rolled through the 2019 season in qualifying for their fifth straight appearance in the CFP, which ties Alabama for the most overall selections.

In Saturday night’s ACC Championship Game, Clemson extended its active streak of wins by 30 or more points to eight with a 62-17 victory over then No. 23 Virginia. The 45-point win broke the longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936). Per ESPN Stats & Info, Clemson had previously been tied with 2011 Houston and 1976 Michigan at seven each.

Clemson has won 12 of its 13 games by 14 or more points and 11 wins are by 31 or more points.

The Tigers, who own the nation’s longest active winning streak at 28 games, are the only team in the country to score 50 or more points seven times this season. They have held 16 consecutive opponents to 20 or fewer points for the first time since a 31-game streak across the 1937-40 seasons under Hall of Fame coaches Jess Neely and Frank Howard.

Clemson has now been ranked in every CFP poll since it was first released on October 28, 2014. Clemson has been ranked in the top 4 of the CFP rankings in 29 of the last 30 rankings, more than any other team since the 2015 season.

LSU is the No. 1 ranked team followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at three and Oklahoma at No. 4. All four CFP teams won their respected conference championships, the first time that has happened since the 2015 season.

Clemson will play Ohio State in rematch from the 2017 CFP Playoff. The last time the Tigers played the Buckeyes, Clemson won 31-0 in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl on its way to win the national championship.

The College Football Playoff Top 4 Rankings

LSU 13-0, 8-0 SEC Ohio State 13-0, 8-0 Big Ten Clemson 13-0, 8-0 ACC Oklahoma 12-1, 8-1 Big 12

The Clemson Tigers ares ACC champions for the fifth year in a row. Get the latest official Clemson ACC Championship gear from Fanatics.