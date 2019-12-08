Clemson has rich history of success against Buckeyes

Outside of its recent College Football Playoff rivalry with Alabama, Clemson has no better postseason history with an opponent than Ohio State.

The two teams have played three previous times in the postseason and now they will meet for a fourth time when the third-ranked Tigers play No. 2 Ohio State in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 28, as part of the CFP Semifinals.

Clemson (13-0) has a successful history in postseason play against the Buckeyes. The Tigers have won all three meetings between the two college football powerhouses.

The Tigers first played Ohio State in the 1978 Gator Bowl with a 17-15 win over a Woody Hayes coached team. That was the Hall of Fame coach’s last game after he punched Clemson defensive tackle Charlie Bauman, who intercepted a fourth-quarter Art Schlichter’s pass to seal the win.

The two teams also met in the 2014 Orange Bowl Classic. Clemson rallied to beat the Buckeyes, 40-35, behind quarterback Tajh Boyd. The Tigers sealed that win with a late interception, too, when linebacker Stephone Anthony made a one-handed snag in the closing minute of the game.

The Tigers forced four second-half turnovers, including a fumble and interception on the Buckeyes’ last two possessions, to rally from a halftime deficit for the win.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins set Tiger and Orange Bowl records with 16 receptions and 227 receiving yards to garner MVP honors, while quarterback Tajh Boyd accounted for 505 yards of total offense and six touchdowns.

Clemson needed no heroics in the Fiesta Bowl in the 2017 CFP. The Tigers thrashed the Buckeyes, 31-0, handing Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer his worst loss in his coaching career and the Buckeyes worst bowl loss. It was the only time a Meyer team was shut out and it was the first time the Buckeyes were shut out in a game since 1993.

The Tigers went on to win its second national championship and first since 1981 following the win over the Buckeyes.

This season, both teams are 13-0 and are coming off wins in their conference championship games. The Tigers are the defending national champions and have won 28 straight games, the longest active win streak in the country.

Clemson will be making a bowl appearance for the 15th consecutive year, adding to its current school record that began in 2005. In total, it will be Clemson’s 45th bowl appearance, with the Tigers entering their upcoming bowl schedule with an existing 24-20 all-time record in bowl play.

