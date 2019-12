CHARLOTTE — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media following the third-ranked Tigers’ 62-17 victory over No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Clemson.

Elliott was asked about reports that linked him to being a candidate as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott had a good laugh when asked the question.

Put some Clemson on your Christmas Tree this year. Clemson Christmas Decorations from Clemson Variety & Frame