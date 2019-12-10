5-star Mayes: ‘I’m excited to start my next chapter as a Tiger’

Clemson offensive line commit Mitchell Mayes is getting ready to play in his final high school game before he moves on to start his career as a Tiger next month.

Mayes (6-4, 315), rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN, is a senior at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and helped his team make it to their first ever state title game.

Leesville Road will play Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) for the Class 4AA state championship on Saturday at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.

“Extremely excited,” Mayes told The Clemson Insider. “Unfortunately it will be my last time playing high school ball but it is so sweet to play in a state championship game.”

Mayes, who committed to Clemson last spring, continues to stay in touch with Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Caldwell is proud of the season I’m having,” Mayes said, “and wants to see me finish it out right.”

The No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN, Mayes will sign with Clemson during the early signing period (Dec. 18-20) and enroll at the school in early January.

Mayes can’t wait to make things official with Clemson next week and then join the Tigers on campus for good in less than four weeks.

“It’s truly incredible,” he said. “The opportunity to be able to go to Clemson is special and I’m excited to start my next chapter as a Tiger.”

Before he moves in at Clemson, Mayes will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, along with a number of other Clemson commits.

“It’ll be a wonderful time connecting with the guys before it’s official,” Mayes said. “I just hope most of us are on the same team.”

