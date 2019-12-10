New DB target talks Clemson offer, in-home visit and more

Clemson made a move last weekend with a new defensive back target when it pulled the trigger on an offer to Lakeland (Fla.) four-star cornerback Kendall Dennis.

The speedy class of 2020 prospect received the offer on Friday.

“It feels good just because it’s a big school and because of Coach Dabo (Swinney),” Dennis said to The Clemson Insider regarding the offer. “My teammate already committed there, so yeah, it’s big.”

Dennis (6-3, 175) is teammates at Lakeland High School with five-star Clemson running back commit Demarkcus Bowman, and the two have been friends for years.

“I’ve known him for a while,” Dennis said. “I’ve know him since middle school. So, I’ve got a good relationship with him. We compete at practice a lot.”

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed demonstrated his interest in Dennis when he made an in-home visit with him on Friday.

“I just know that was important for him to see me, like he really wanted me, they wanted me to come up there,” Dennis said.

On Sunday, Dennis announced a top five of Clemson, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida State and Tennessee, and said he will commit sometime this month.

Dennis is slated to make his final official visit to Clemson this weekend after taking recent officials to Oklahoma and Nebraska. His parents and sister will accompany him on the trip to Tigertown.

The Sunshine State standout that was clocked at a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash last February is very interested in Swinney’s program heading into the visit.

“I know he’s built a great program,” Dennis said. “A lot of great players going to the league, NFL players.”

According to Dennis, who has been in contact with Clemson for about a month, Reed told him that he could be a difference-maker for the Tigers at the next level.

“He said I’d be a good impact for the team because of my defense, because of my speed and everything, my (athletic) ability,” Dennis said. “He said I could just impact there and be a great player at Clemson.”

Dennis said he will probably sign during the early period from Dec. 18-20 even though he is not planning to be an early enrollee.

Where does Clemson stand among the schools in his top five at this time?

“They’re up there,” Dennis said. “They’re Clemson and they’re recruiting me hard right now.”

Dennis is ranked as high as the No. 18 cornerback and No. 233 overall prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports.

