Recruits react to Clemson’s fifth straight ACC title, CFP appearance

With its 62-17 victory over Virginia in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, Clemson became the first team in college football history to win five straight conference championship games.

Now, Clemson (13-0) is getting ready to make its fifth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, which ties Alabama for the most CFP berths in history. On Sunday, the Tigers found out they will face Ohio State in the playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commits and other recruits for their reactions to the Tigers winning another ACC title and advancing to the playoff yet again.

Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “ACC Championship was no surprise to me and making the playoffs was no surprise to me. That’s just what we do. It’s expected to happen.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “It was not a surprise to me at all, we are who we are. Coach Swinney has prepared them to the fullest and the cream will rise to the top.”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “That was the goal at the beginning of the year. These guys deserve it for their hard work and dedication. Time to kick it up a notch and beat OSU.”

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes , 2020 OL, Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road): “It was a great dominating win and its just shows how impressive the Clemson program is for making it for the fith straight year.” Clemson commit Sage Ennis , 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Man the ACC Championship was a huge blowout! I couldn’t believe Clemson put 62 on them, but it was a well-deserved win. They’re a great team and definitely deserve to be in the playoffs.”

Clemson commit Trent Howard, 2020 OL, Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian): “It’s great to be a Clemson Tiger!!”

Troy Stellato, 2021 WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “It was obviously expected and it should be a great one against Ohio State.”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “Clemson is the best in the ACC and it showed on Saturday and they showed why they should be in the playoff.”

Jager Burton, 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “I think it shows just how dominant the program is.”

Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 DE/OLB, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson): “Not surprised.”

Quinn Ewers, 2022 QB, Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll): “It shows how powerful of a program they are.”

