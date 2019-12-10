Swinney: ‘This is the best Ohio State team we’ve seen’

In the 2014 Orange Bowl, Clemson rallied behind the play of quarterback Tajh Boyd and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the game’s MVP, to down Ohio State, 40-35.

Three years later, the Tigers met the Buckeyes, again. This time it was in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, a semifinal matchup as part of the College Football Playoff. Led by quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive MVP Clelin Ferrell, the Tigers handed the Buckeyes their worst bowl loss in its proud tradition, 31-0, on its way to winning the national championship.

“I think we already knew who we were,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We had a lot of success prior to 2015 — or 2016. Obviously in 2016, we played for the national championship out there in Arizona. We were able to take the next step in the playoff and get back to the national championship game to have a chance to beat Alabama.

“But we made big plays. We were able to capitalize with a few big plays. That game just got us back to the national championship for back-to-back years.”

On Dec. 28, No. 3 Clemson will meet the second-ranked Buckeyes for the third time in seven seasons when the two face off in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Though those Ohio State teams ranked No. 7 and No. 3 at the time the Tigers beat them, this year’s team will be the best of the three they have faced.

Two Buckeyes, quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young, are among the four Heisman Finalist invited to New York. They also rank in the top five nationally in most every offensive and defensive category.

Swinney calls this the best Ohio State team the Tigers have seen.

“I have seen them several times, actually,” Swinney said. “I think they played a lot of noon games this year. I have had a chance to see them several times with the way our schedule has been. And it’s just impressive. I mean, impressive.

“They’re just built in the trenches. They’re good up front on both sides. They’ve got as good of a player there is in college football coming off the edge. Their quarterback has been amazing. They’ve got great skill outside and great backs that can run the ball. So, this is a very complete team, very well-coached. And it’s going to be a challenge.”

