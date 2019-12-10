Top Clemson target dishes on top 5, decision timing

As Clemson looks to close out what is currently ranked as the nation’s top 2020 recruiting class, the Tigers are also paying close attention to their priority targets in the next cycle.

One of those is Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool, who received Clemson’s first and only offer at the position in the 2021 class after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Briningstool, who continues to keep in touch with members of the Tigers’ staff.

“I’ve been talking to (tight ends) coach (Danny) Pearman and (area recruiter) coach (Lemanski) Hall,” he said.

Briningstool (6-6, 215) holds over two dozen total offers, but a handful of schools have separated themselves from the pack in his recruitment.

“Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and Florida are probably at the top of my list right now,” he said.

Briningstool visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game in September and plans to make a return trip next month.

“I’ll be back at Clemson on January 25 for the ‘Elite Junior Day’,” he said.

Although Briningstool has not yet set a specific commitment date, he would like to render his college choice by the end of his junior year.

“I plan on making my decision sometime this school year hopefully,” he said.

The Tigers are in a strong spot right now with Briningstool, the No. 2 tight end in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I’m very interested in Clemson,” he said. “I really like it over there. They’re doing special things.”

Briningstool is the son of former Michigan State linebacker Tony Briningstool, who played for the Spartans in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

The Clemson Tigers ares ACC champions for the fifth year in a row. Get the latest official Clemson ACC Championship gear from Fanatics.