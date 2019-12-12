3 Tigers named All-American

ATLANTA — Clemson had three players named to the Walter Camp All-American Team on Thursday, including John Simpson and Isaiah Simmons to the first team. Running back Travis Etienne was named to the second team.

Simpson, the Tigers’ starting left guard, helped lead a Clemson offense that ranked 10th nationally at running the football (252.9 yds/game) and led the nation in yards per carry (6.5). The Tigers also allowed just 13 sacks on the year, which ranked sixth nationally and led the ACC in tackles for loss allowed with just 59.

Simpson was the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year after he recorded a team best 93 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks from his linebacker position. He also had two interceptions, seven passes broken up and 14 quarterback pressures.

Etienne was named to the second team. The ACC’s two-time Player of the Year has already rushed for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. He is averaging 115.4 yards per game. His 8.2 yards per carry leads the country. He also has 29 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Third-ranked Clemson will play No. 2 Ohio State in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, in Glendale, Arizona as part of the College Football Playoff.

