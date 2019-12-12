Clemson defense taking nothing for granted against the Buckeyes

Clemson’s defense will have its hands full when it faces No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

The Buckeyes (13-0) are averaging a nation’s best 48.7 points per game and 531.0 yards per game, which ranks fifth nationally.

“When you play in a New Year’s Day Bowl or you play in the playoff, you play against good people,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “So, you are not going to slop around and have a chance to win.”

The Tigers (13-0) have done very little slopping around when it comes to playing defense. They have not allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points all year, while they lead the nation in scoring defense (10.6 pts/game), total defense (244.7 yds/game) and passing defense (138.5 yds/game).

Clemson is also No. 1 in four other defensive categories and ranks in the top 3 in several others.

“We will put our heart into it. That is what we ask of our guys. Just put your heart into it,” Venables said. “Put your heart into the finish line here and we will see where things fall.”

The Buckeyes are led by quarterback Justin Fields, who has thrown 40 touchdown passes and just one interception this season. The redshirt freshman is completing 67.5 percent of his passes and is averaging 227.2 yards per game.

Fields has also run for 471 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on 123 carries.

Ohio State’s strength lies with its offensive line and its running game. Running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 1,829 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He is averaging 140.7 yards per game. As a team, the Buckeyes rank fifth nationally at running the football at 272.2 yards per game.

“Yeah, there are going to be a punch of champions and a bunch of unbelievable players, coaches and schemes. That is playoff football. That is to be expected,” Venables said.

Venables and the Tigers have been here before, of course. This is Clemson’s fifth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff, which ties Alabama for the most appearances and consecutive appearances in the CFP.

The Tigers, the No. 3 seed, have a 5-2 record in their CFP games, including a 2-1 record in the national championship game. It’s almost become the norm for Clemson to be in this position.

“I would not ever call it normal. I just value and know how hard it is to win and to win consistently and to play at a high level consistently. I will never take it for granted,” Venables said.

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!