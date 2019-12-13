Swinney's post practice report for the Fiesta Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinny spoke to the media following the Tigers’ first practice on Friday as it gears up to play No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Swinney updated the media on the coaching situation now that Jeff Scott is moving on to South Florida. He also updated the Braden Galloway situation and what their plans are for the tight end as they get ready to play the Buckeyes on Dec. 28.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.