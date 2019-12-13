Top in-state prospect: ‘Clemson is a special place’

In-state prospect Will Fowler of Spartanburg, S.C., was a frequent visitor to Clemson this football season. The class of 2021 kicker attended several games at Death Valley, including the contests against Texas A&M, Charlotte, Boston College, Wofford and Wake Forest.

“Clemson is a special place to be on Saturdays and I am very thankful for them being great hosts to me and my family,” Fowler said. “The family feeling that I have been treated with from the coaches, the commits in my class and the Clemson fans is something different.”

Fowler is the top-ranked kicker prospect in the Palmetto State according to Chris Sailer Kicking.

While on campus over the course of the season, Fowler had numerous conversations with Clemson special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Danny Pearman and also spent plenty of time with senior special teams assistant Bill Spiers.

“He’s saying that I’m at the top of their board,” Fowler said of Spiers, “and that me being an in-state kicker is a great advantage to me in the recruiting process for Clemson.”

Fowler participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, and the staff wants to see him showcase his talent at the camp again next June before potentially pulling the trigger on an offer.

“They’re saying that camp this summer will be big for me,” he said. “Last year’s camp I showed out and kicked in front of Coach Swinney and really impressed him. Getting an offer from Clemson would be special.”

Fowler is coming off a solid junior season at Spartanburg High School.

“I made all my kicks and had all but a few touchbacks,” he said. “Had five 75-plus-yard kicks.”

