Unexpected 5-star official visitor on campus at Clemson

Clemson is playing host to an unexpected five-star official visitor this weekend.
We have an update on this surprise visitor in The Rock: LINK.
This weekend – the final one before the early signing period begins Wednesday – has suddenly taken on more meaning for Clemson with the Tigers playing host to a couple of surprise visitors. As we reported (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tony Elliott will be his only offensive coordinator going forward with Jeff Scott moving on to be the next head coach at South Florida. It was thought that quarterbacks (…)
A four-star prospect currently committed elsewhere is on campus at Clemson for a visit this weekend. Find out who the Tigers are playing host to in The Rock: LINK.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinny spoke to the media following the Tigers’ first practice on Friday as it gears up to play No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff (…)
Clemson took the field again Friday for its first practice for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The media was allowed to watch the first portion of (…)
The champs returned to the practice fields Friday as they prepare for their fifth straight College Football Playoff. Get the latest details on the first day of practice in The Rock. Clemson is back in (…)
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media Friday to preview Sunday’s game against rival South Carolina. The Tigers are looking for their fourth straight win over the Gamecocks. Clemson and South (…)
In-state prospect Will Fowler of Spartanburg, S.C., was a frequent visitor to Clemson this football season. The class of 2021 kicker attended several games at Death Valley, including the contests against (…)
Getting ready for the Fiesta Bowl has not been as easy this time around for No. 3 Clemson. The Tigers, who will be making their second appearance in the Fiesta Bowl when they play No. 2 Ohio State on Dec. (…)
ATLANTA — For Dabo Swinney, watching Jeff Scott leave Clemson to become South Florida’s new head coach was like watching one of his sons go off to college. “It is kind of sad, but you know he’s very (…)