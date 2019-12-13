Unexpected 5-star official visitor on campus at Clemson

Unexpected 5-star official visitor on campus at Clemson

Recruiting

Unexpected 5-star official visitor on campus at Clemson

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Clemson is playing host to an unexpected five-star official visitor this weekend.

We have an update on this surprise visitor in The Rock: LINK.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home