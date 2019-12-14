5-star Clemson commits ready to compete for championships today

A couple of five-star Clemson commits in the 2020 class are looking to close out their high school careers by winning state championships with their respective squads today.

First, future Tiger offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes – a five-star prospect per ESPN – will try to help Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) beat Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte, N.C.) for the Class 4AA state title.

The game is set for 3 p.m. today at UNC’s Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

“Extremely excited,” Mayes told The Clemson Insider earlier this week. “Unfortunately it will be my last time playing high school ball but it is so sweet to play in a state championship game.”

Later tonight, five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei will conclude his prep career when his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) team takes on De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division state title game at 8 p.m. local time at Cerritos College in Norwalk, Calif.

“We’ve got one more game, we’ve just got to finish out, and that’s what we’ve been working for,” Uiagalelei told TCI recently. “We’ve been preparing this whole season for this since January, for this game. So, we’ve got to continue to keep working and just win this last game.”

Two weeks ago, Uiagalelei threw for 444 yards and five touchdowns to help Bosco overcome a 23-point deficit in the first half to defeat Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) by a score of 39-34 for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title.

In 13 games this season, Uiagalelei has thrown for 3,815 yards and 44 touchdowns with just two interceptions, while also rushing for 345 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Last week, a couple of other Clemson commits finished out the season with a state championship in five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and four-star 2021 offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum.

Bresee and Linthicum helped Damascus (Damascus, Md.) win its fourth state title in five years with a 38-0 blanking of Linganore (Frederick, Md.) in the Class 3A state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Mayes, Uiagalelei and Bresee will all enroll at Clemson in January.

