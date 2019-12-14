Gamecocks legacy says Clemson offer would impact recruitment ‘tremendously’

Although he has just one season of high school football under his belt, Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg tight end Bryson Nesbit has already seen his recruitment blow up.

Nesbit did not begin playing organized football until this past summer, but the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect in the class of 2021 has collected over a dozen offers since late September.

Clemson has not yet pulled the trigger on an offer but is showing interest in Nesbit, and he has been in touch with tight ends coach Danny Pearman.

Nesbit is the son of two former South Carolina athletes. His father, Jamar, is a former USC (1995-98) and NFL offensive tackle who is now the sideline reporter for the Gamecock Radio Network, while his mother, Tara, played soccer for the Gamecocks.

“I actually talked to Coach Pearman (Thursday),” Nesbit said. “We talked about getting me on campus more, and the possibility of me coming to camps.”

Nesbit visited Clemson for the Florida State game in October and hopes to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer going into his senior year.

Penn State and Virginia Tech most recently offered Nesbit this month, joining LSU, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Virginia, Louisville and others on his offer list.

“All schools that have offered still keep in contact, and are still interested,” Nesbit said. “No favorites as of now, I’m very blessed to have this many good (offers).”

Along with Clemson, Nesbit made visits to LSU, South Carolina, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia and UNC Charlotte this season.

While Nesbit isn’t claiming any favorites early in his recruiting process, he suggested that the Tigers would be a top contender for his commitment if they decide to enter the mix with an offer.

“Clemson would impact my recruitment tremendously,” he said. “Especially coming from a high-academic, powerhouse football school such as themselves.”

What kind of tight end will the school that ultimately lands Nesbit be getting?

“I would describe myself as a team-first, dirty-work tight end,” he said. “I like to put my teammates ahead of myself. I don’t really care about my stats, I mainly care that my team is getting better and we win.”

