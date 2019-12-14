Major 5-star commitment for Clemson

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Simpson announced the news Saturday evening via social media. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is the nation’s No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 29 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson is the offer that Simpson had long been waiting for. He received it this weekend while on campus for an official visit, and it did not take him long to pull the trigger on his commitment.

Simpson originally committed to Auburn last June before decommitting on Oct. 20. He subsequently made an unofficial visit to Clemson six days later for the Boston College game.

After that visit, Simpson told The Clemson Insider that he loved the way Dabo Swinney runs his program.

“I see how Coach Swinney runs it — it’s just the right way — and how all the players are bought in to the program,” Simpson said. “I saw the videos at halftime of them working out at 5 o’clock in the morning. Them working hard and then just seeing how much success they have by working hard … it’s very nice to see.”

Simpson will sign this Wednesday, Dec. 18 — the first day of the early signing period — and plans to be an early enrollee.

He becomes the 22nd commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class and third commitment from a linebacker, joining Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star Sergio Allen and Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Kevin Swint.

Clemson’s class currently ranks No. 1 nationally ahead of Alabama and LSU, respectively. per the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers own commitments from six five-star prospects.

