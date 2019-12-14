Swinney assures coaching staff not a distraction as Tigers prep for Fiesta Bowl

For now, No. 3 Clemson’s coaching staff is set.

Jeff Scott, who was introduced as South Florida’s head coach earlier this week, will return to finish out the 2019 season with the Tigers in the College Football Playoff. He will coach the receivers and will be the co-offensive coordinator as the Tigers continue their prep for No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

Once the season is over, head coach Dabo Swinney says Tony Elliott will be Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will be the passing game coordinator. Tyler Grisham has already been elevated to replace Scott as wide receiver coach.

With Streeter being promoted to passing game coordinator, Swinney says he will give the role of recruiting coordinator to someone on his coaching staff. Streeter has been Clemson’s recruiting coordinator since 2015.

“I think it is important to have one of the coaches designated to be kind of that main liaison with the head of recruiting,” Swinney said. “(Jordan) Sorrells runs our recruiting, so you need somebody that is that liaison with planning, staffing, staff planning and is just that connection to all the coaches. That is important to always have that.”

Though, for the time being, it seems the rest of Clemson’s coaching staff will remain intact, Swinney indicated it’s possible some of the young analyst that work on the staff could go with Scott to South Florida once the season is over.

Scott’s father, Brad, who has been at Clemson for 21 years, is already going with his son to be his right-hand man, similar to the role Woody McCorvey plays on Swinney’s staff.

“Jeff will work all that stuff out. Hopefully, there will be some opportunities for some young guys to get a chance with him. He has to figure that out,” Swinney said. “I will let him figure that out. If he wants my opinion, I will give it to him, but he is going to be the head coach at South Florida. He will have to start making those decisions. Like I said, I will help him as much as I can.”

Swinney said Scott will remain at South Florida through next Wednesday and will be back in Clemson when the Tigers reconvene for practice on Dec. 22 before flyout to Arizona later that afternoon.

“He will be orange and purple and Clemson all the way through. I am excited about that and he is excited about that, too,” Swinney said. “We all want to finish, and we want to finish the right way.

“Jeff is passionate about Clemson and his players and the relationships here and so is Brad. So, it will be a lot of fun to be able to finish this thing out with these guys and help them as much as we can. I don’t think he is any type of hurry to finalize things. I am sure he has had conversations and stuff. The good news is the dead period is all the way to January 16, I believe. It is not like anybody can come on your campus or anything like that. After Sunday night it is dead. So, everybody can focus on what we need to do and not have to worry about recruiting and things like that.”

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!