Clemson lost an ugly game to South Carolina, 67-54, Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak to the Gamecocks.

The Tigers (5-5) shot just 14-50 from the field and 9-32 from three-point range. Outside of Aamir Simms’ 5-7 shooting, the rest of the Tigers were just 9 of 43 from the field.

Clemson also turned the basketball over 21 times in the loss.