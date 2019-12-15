Lawrence, Etienne set a new mark at Clemson

While LSU’s Joe Burrow ran away with the Heisman Trophy in a record fashion Saturday night, a couple of Clemson players found out they did not get a total snub from the Heisman voters.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne became the first two Tigers to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman voting during the same season.

Lawrence garnered three first place votes, 25 second place votes and 29 third place votes to finish seventh overall with 88 total points. Etienne finished ninth with 25 total points. He received seven second-place votes and 11 third place.

Lawrence and Etienne mark the fifth and sixth time a Clemson player has finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting.

Deshaun Watson, of course, finished as a Heisman Finalist twice. The former All-American, who led the Tigers to back-to-back national championship game appearances, including a win in the 2016 title game, finished third in the Heisman voting in 2015 and then was the runner-up in 2016. C.J. Spiller finished sixth in the 2009 Heisman race, as did Steve Fuller in the 1978 voting.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,172 yards and 34 touchdowns already this season, while completing 68.8 percent of his passes. He has thrown eight interceptions, but none in the last six games. He has an efficiency rating of 176.5.

In the last 27 quarters, Lawrence has thrown 169 passes without an interception, tying his own Clemson record during a season. He has also thrown 23 touchdowns, while completing 75.7 percent of his passes for 1,862 yards.

He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of the last eight games, something no one else in the country can claim, not even Burrow. In fact, in the last six games of the season, Lawrence has completed 75.6 percent of his passes for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns with no interceptions. Burrow has completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Etienne was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American this past week. The ACC’s two-time Player of the Year has already rushed for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. He is averaging 115.4 yards per game. His 8.2 yards per carry leads the country. He also has 29 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Third-ranked Clemson will play No. 2 Ohio State in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, in Glendale, Arizona as part of the College Football Playoff.

