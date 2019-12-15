Tigers looking for fourth straight win over South Carolina

The Clemson-South Carolina basketball game may not get the same attention of its football rivalry, but the game still means a lot, especially for Tigers’ head coach Brad Brownell. Clemson is 5-4 against the Gamecocks under Brownell, including a three-game winning streak in the series heading into today’s matchup.

The Tigers have not won four straight years in the series since winning six straight from 2004-’09.

“It means a lot,” Brownell said. “Certainly, having been here, this will be my tenth one. This is one of our biggest competitors and certainly is a game that is important to our fans and our team. I think it is a game Frank (Martin) and I both wish got a little more media coverage and generated a little bit more throughout the state sometimes, but I think it is a really competitive game.”

With the football off until the Fiesta Bowl and Clemson playing its biggest rival, Brownell is hoping for a good crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum today. It’s also the Tigers first home game since Nov. 21.

“It is a fierce and good rivalry,” Brownell said. “We have a lot of respect for their staff and the way they play, how hard they play and how competitive they are. Both teams try to be good defensively. We don’t play the same way, but I think there is a respect there that both coaching staffs have for each other and I think that is good for this rivalry.”

Game Information

Where: Littlejohn, Clemson

Records: Clemson 5-4, 0-2 ACC; South Carolina 6-4, 0-0 SEC

When: Today, 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2 (Roy Philpott and Jordan Cornette)

Radio: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson and Tim Bourret). XM 371, Internet 371

Series History

OVERALL: South Carolina leads 90-79

HOME: Clemson leads series, 47-32

ROAD: South Carolina leads series, 55-29

NEUTRAL: tied 3-3

LAST MEETING: Dec. 22, 2018 (W, 78-68)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 3

Notes about today’s game

The Tigers are expected to get back freshman guard Chase Hunter today, who has missed four of the last five games, including the last three, with a high ankle sprain.

South Carolina holds a 90-79 lead in the series, but Clemson has held a 37-18 upper hand since the Gamecocks left the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 1971-72 season.

In its last nine games against members of the Southeastern Conference the Tigers are 8-1, including 3-0 against South Carolina.

Last week, Jonathan Baehre made his Clemson debut against Florida State. Baehre transferred to Clemson from UNC Asheville during the 2018 offseason and sat out the 2018-19 season due to transfer rules. He tore his ACL on May 21, 2019, missing the 2019 World University Games and the first eight games of the season, but committed to his rehab was medically cleared by the athletic training staff last week. Prior to playing against the Seminoles, Baehre had not played a college game since March 13, 2018.

South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson paces the Gamecocks with 15.9 points per game and has four 20-point outings this season. Justin Minaya played a team high 35 minutes vs. Houston, collecting a team high six rebounds, with a team best four assists. Malk Kotsar has six double-figure scoring games this season (had five all of last season).

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

