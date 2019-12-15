Tigers lose an ugly, ugly game to South Carolina

Sunday’s game between Clemson and South Carolina was ugly. And unfortunately for Clemson it was really ugly.

While the Gamecocks cleaned things up a little bit in the second half, the Tigers continued to struggle in all areas on the offensive end of the court at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson made just 14-50 shots and was 9-32 from three-point range.

It added up to a 67-54 victory for South Carolina, snapping their three-game losing streak to the Tigers. Sunday’s loss was Clemson’s fourth straight after starting the season 5-1.

“It was extremely physical in the lane on drives on post ups and there were not a lot of calls either way,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “It was a very physical and tough game. It is hard to play good offensive basketball unless you are a good player.”

South Carolina (7-3) was led by A.J. Lawson’s 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Clemson was led by Aamir Simms’ 21 points and eight rebounds. For a while, Simms was the only Tiger that could make a basket. He finished the night 5-7 from the field and 3-3 from behind the arc. He was 8-11 from the foul line.

The rest of the Tigers combined to shoot 9-43 overall. Al-Amir Dawes did score 13 points, but he also took 17 shots and made just four. He also turned the ball over six times.

It was not just poor shooting that cost Clemson (5-5). The Tigers could not take care of the basketball either. They committed 22 turnovers. Simms had four.

“It was not a rebounding, effort, lack of spirit, fight, we had all of that,” Brownell said. “We just did not play good basketball.”

Though Carolina turned the ball over 21 times, the Gamecocks shot the basketball much better. They made 45.1 percent of their shots and were 8-18 from three-point range. Maik Kotsar added 11 points and Jair Bolden scored 10.

South Carolina led 28-26 at the break after both teams combined to turn the basketball over 30 times in the opening half. The Tigers had 16 of those turnovers, including four each by Simms and Dawes.

Clemson did not shoot the basketball well either. The Tigers made 7 of their 26 shots in the first 20 minutes and was 5 of 15 from behind the arc.

Despite playing as bad as it did in the first half, Clemson trailed by just two points thanks to Simms 12 points on 4-5 shooting. The Tigers even had a 10-9 advantage on points off turnovers.

The game was tied four times and there was seven lead changes. The Gamecocks finished the afternoon with a 15-12 advantage off turnovers and a 24-10 lead in the paint.

Clemson will be back in action next Friday against Jacksonville. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network.