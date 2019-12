The nation’s top QB DJ Uiagalelei finished off his high school career with a state championship Saturday night. With the win St. John Bosco will finish the season as the No. 1 team in the nation.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Uiagalelei’s impressive performance.

We did that that thing Yo National Champions‼️‼️ Big Cinco out ✌🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/WHeeSmlj8h — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) December 15, 2019

DJ Uiagalelei leads St. John Bosco past De La Salle for Open Division crown https://t.co/rAatHgwn3B — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2019

🏈🎥 @DJUiagalelei gets it to the man who does it all @LoganLoya17 and makes it 35-13 🎥🏈 @boscofootball pic.twitter.com/EltMB5gRfe — Myckena Guerrero (@Myckena_G) December 15, 2019

Generational. You hear that term more and more. DJ Uiagalelei is definitely so. Just went over 400 yards passing and topped off 75-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. Remarkable. Bosco 42, De La Salle 28. — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMashMax) December 15, 2019

On 73-yard drive DJ Uiagalelei completed three straight passes to Logan Loya. Then jogged into end zone. 42-28 Bosco. 8:11 left. pic.twitter.com/xJTMn8m0FS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2019

Halftime: St. John Bosco 21, De La Salle 7. Good half. Lot of great, flipping athletes all over. But wow, DJ Uiagalelei at that size. The things he can do. Impressive. The whole half. — Mitch Stephens (@MitchMashMax) December 15, 2019

Two weeks ago, DJ Uiagalelei passed for a school-record 444 yards, five TDs. Tonight he is 18 of 21 passing for 317 yards. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 15, 2019

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs once again. Get the latest official Clemson CFP gear right here!