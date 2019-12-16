Fiesta Bowl has a chance to be a classic

Clemson has met Ohio State three times over the years and all three meetings have come in the postseason. Two of those three meeting were classics, while the other was not.

Now the Tigers and the Buckeyes plan to meet for a fourth time on Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. This one, I think, might be the best of the four matches between the two programs.

Clemson is led by an offense that has seemingly scored whenever it has wanted to and by a defense that might not be as talented as it has been in recent years but is playing together better than any unit under Dabo Swinney, which says a lot.

At Ohio State, the Buckeyes have probably their most talented team in the playoff era. Like Clemson, they too are led by an offense that has scored pretty much when it has wanted to, while the defense is arguably the best Clemson has seen from a Buckeyes team.

There is star power all over the field in this game. The Tigers have Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross on offense, four guys who in the next couple of years will be playing on Sundays.

The Buckeyes have Heisman Finalist Justin Fields at quarterback and Doak Walker finalist J.K. Dobbins at running back leading a unit that led the nation in scoring offense.

On the defensive side, the Tigers have All-American and Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons leading a unit that leads the nation in scoring, total and pass defense.

At Ohio State, Heisman Finalist and defensive end Chase Young leads a defense that is second to Clemson in scoring, total and passing defense, while it leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. The secondary has three potential NFL starters in Thorpe Award Finalist Jeff Okudah and All-Big Ten corners Damon Arnette and Sean Wade.

LSU might be ranked No.1, but everyone believes the two best teams in the country, the two most complete teams have been Ohio State and Clemson all year. While LSU can match Clemson’s and Ohio State’s offensive firepower, its defense has not been nearly as strong as Clemson’s and Ohio State’s defenses.

From a strength of schedule perceptive, Ohio State has played a more difficult schedule and has been challenged way more than Clemson. However, don’t forget, the Tigers still have a lot of holdovers, especially on offense, from a team that beat Alabama by 28 points in last year’s national championship game, an Alabama team that is arguably better than what LSU and Ohio State have put on the field this year.

What it all comes down to is the Fiesta Bowl should live up to its billing this year. Everyone expects it to be a good game, a classic, if you will. I expect the same. It is going to be fun.

