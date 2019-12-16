Lawrence: ‘Our best is still in front of us’

Following Clemson’s win over Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, Trevor Lawrence was asked why the Tigers were so joyous and excited to do what they had already accomplished four other times.

“Our team does a real good job of enjoying the little things, and this is not a little thing. Winning five ACC Championships in a row is a big deal and Coach (Dabo) Swinney has told us to stop and smell the roses and enjoy every moment because if you keep looking ahead to what is next, then you miss out on stuff like this,” Lawrence replied.

Clemson has enjoyed every moment on its way to a fifth straight ACC Championship and fifth straight berth in the College Football Playoff. Now the Tigers hope that joy continues when they face No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

Though Clemson has had much joy, its opponents have not. The Tigers have dominated their opposition like know one else, especially in the last eight games of the season. They won each game by at least 31 points, the first team to do such in the Associated Press Poll era, which began in 1936.

“We are playing our best ball right now and the best is still in front of us, I think,” Lawrence said. “So, this is where we wanted to be. As long as we get a chance to prove we are the best, then I think we have a good shot.”

Some people still doubt how good the third-ranked Tigers really are. They point to Clemson’s schedule and wonder if they have been tested enough. They have said the ACC is too weak and the Tigers are not as battled tested as No. 1 LSU, Ohio State or No. 4 Oklahoma.

“We have the same mindset every week. It is never about who we play, it’s about how we play. It is about us,” Lawrence said. “We don’t really worry about the opponent and what they do. We really keep in internal and focus on us and what we need to do.

“So, it really doesn’t matter who we play and I think that showed last year and even this year with how consistent we have been.”

Clemson has won 28 straight games, the longest in the country, and only three times in those 28 wins have the Tigers been taken to the brink. People wondered last year, after rolling through the ACC in a similar fashion, if Clemson was ready to play a undefeated Notre Dame team in the playoff that appeared to play better competition.

The Tigers steamrolled the Irish, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl.

Then came Alabama in the national championship game. The Crimson Tide ran through the SEC and was called the greatest team of all-time heading into the game. No one really gave the Tigers a chance to win the game.

Clemson handed Nick Saban his worst loss as the head coach at Alabama, winning 44-16 in the national championship game.

Here we are, a year later, with a lot of those same players that destroyed Notre Dame and Alabama, and the Tigers are still being questioned about their toughness.

“Having an opportunity to play for a national championship is something I dreamed of as a kid,” Lawrence said. “Last year, we got that chance and it was an unbelievable experience. I think just our culture, with all the players and coaches on the team, is that we really work so hard to get to this point that we are not going to let it slip by. We do a good job taking advantage of games like (the ACC Championship Game) and games going forward. I think we are playing our best football right now and I think we are getting better every week.

“We are excited to get an opportunity to go back.”

