Top OL Tucker and family ‘all smiles’ during official visit

Clemson commitment Bryn Tucker has made a bunch of visits to the university over the last few years, but none better than his official visit this past weekend.

“It was incredible,” Tucker told The Clemson Insider. “The best visit I have ever taken. So much activity we did.”

The four-star offensive lineman from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic explained why he had such an enjoyable weekend in Tigertown.

“There’s so much you can do on an official visit,” Tucker said. “Everything you do, you go in-depth with it. Watching practice was a highlight. The PAW Drill had so much intensity.”

Tucker’s parents accompanied him on the visit and had a great time as well.

“They really enjoyed themselves,” he said. “All smiles from the Tucker family.”

Clemson redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden served as Tucker’s player host over the weekend, and they hung out with a few of the Tigers’ senior O-linemen.

“We had a good time,” Tucker said. “We just chilled at his dorm and played some Madden. Tremayne (Anchrum), Gage (Cervenka) and John Simpson were also there.”

Tucker also met individually with head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus.

“He was excited to have me,” Tucker said. “Talking about the future and how you will help this O-line group become great.”

Tucker is one of six O-linemen in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, joined by Trent Howard, Mitchell Mayes, Walker Parks, John Williams and Paul Tchio.

Tucker is thrilled to be a part of the nation’s top-ranked class and can’t wait to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday before he enrolls in early January.

“Feels great,” he said. “Everybody in this class is special and can’t wait to enroll.”

Tucker, who committed to Clemson last March, is ranked as high as the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 132 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN.

