Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tuesday Fiesta Bowl Practice

The champs returned to the practice fields Tuesday as they prepare for the College Football Playoff and the Fiesta Bowl.
Check out some great pictures from Tuesday’s practice in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
The champs returned to the practice fields Tuesday as they prepare for the College Football Playoff and the Fiesta Bowl.
Check out some great pictures from Tuesday’s practice in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson’s A.J. Terrell is someone who’s confidence carries him in the way he plays. That is evident in numerous games he has played in and his preparation for the Fiesta Bowl this year against Ohio State. (…)
There are at least three potential underclassmen on Clemson’s offense that have pondered whether they should leave school or not and put their name in the NFL Draft pool. While wide receiver Tee Higgins (…)
Clemson’s football program opened the first 20 minutes of Tuesday’s practice to the media as the third-ranked Tigers continue to prepare for No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Follow this link (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas burst onto the scene as a freshman after entering the program as a 5-star prospect out of IMG Academy. But this season the sophomore did not have the production he hoped for (…)
There was plenty of big news from Clemson’s media for the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday but Trevor Lawrence may have had the biggest. Watch Trevor Lawrence discuss a change in his shampoo. https://youtu.be/NaXmfkaR9UE (…)
Last week a guest on the Paul Finebaum show said that Trevor Lawrence would sit out his junior season at Clemson. Lawrence addressed those comments and left no doubt during Monday’s press conference at (…)
Last week, ESPN analyst David Pollack said he is picking No.2 Ohio State to beat Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl for one reason. The Buckeyes have defensive end Chase Young and the third-ranked Tigers don’t. (…)
After he caught his second touchdown pass of the night in Clemson’s win over Virginia in the ACC Championship game, Tee Higgins laid in the end zone for a brief second and looked to the sky. “I just (…)
Tight end commit Sage Ennis took an official visit to Clemson this past weekend and loved it so much that he didn’t want to leave. The native of Tallahassee, Florida, had a blast spending time with head (…)